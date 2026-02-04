Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management: Managed CTEM service assessing security weaknesses & minimizing exposures. built by Ascent Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cyber Threat Intelligence as a Service (CTIaaS), MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping, Industry attack trend tracking..

Bishop Fox Cosmos: Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing. built by Bishop Fox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring and reconnaissance, Automated exposure detection and analysis..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.