Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Ascent Solutions. Bishop Fox Cosmos is a commercial exposure management tool by Bishop Fox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies that need visibility into which exposures actually matter should prioritize Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management, which combines dark web monitoring and threat intelligence to surface risks in context rather than as an endless list. The dark web data feeds and MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping give you attack-relevant prioritization that most vulnerability scanners skip. This tool prioritizes the front half of your program, risk assessment and continuous monitoring per NIST CSF 2.0, so it's not the right fit if you need tight integration with your ticketing workflow or remediation orchestration; it's a strategic input layer, not an operational platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in false positives from their ASM tools should pick Bishop Fox Cosmos for its human-driven triage layer; the platform combines automated surface discovery with expert penetration testing that filters noise and validates actual exploitability before it lands on your analyst's desk. The vendor's 379-person team includes active security researchers who run continuous reconnaissance and post-exploitation assessments, meaning you're not just getting alerts but prioritized, contextual findings. This isn't the tool for organizations that want fire-and-forget automation or need to scan internal applications; Cosmos is built for external-facing asset exposure and assumes you have budget for managed services embedded in the contract.
Managed CTEM service assessing security weaknesses & minimizing exposures
Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing
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Common questions about comparing Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management vs Bishop Fox Cosmos for your exposure management needs.
Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management: Managed CTEM service assessing security weaknesses & minimizing exposures. built by Ascent Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cyber Threat Intelligence as a Service (CTIaaS), MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping, Industry attack trend tracking..
Bishop Fox Cosmos: Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing. built by Bishop Fox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring and reconnaissance, Automated exposure detection and analysis..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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