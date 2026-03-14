Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Airrived. Bishop Fox Cosmos is a commercial exposure management tool by Bishop Fox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in CVSS noise will find real value in Airrived's AI agents that rank vulnerabilities by actual exploitability and network exposure rather than base scores alone. The platform ingests your firewall rules, network configs, and risk policies directly into its prioritization logic, then feeds remediation workflows into ServiceNow or Jira with the context your teams actually need to act fast. Skip this if your organization lacks the integration bandwidth to connect vulnerability scanners and network data sources, or if you're still hunting for a single tool to handle detection, response, and asset management in one place; Airrived is deliberately narrow and opinionated about exposure management.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in false positives from their ASM tools should pick Bishop Fox Cosmos for its human-driven triage layer; the platform combines automated surface discovery with expert penetration testing that filters noise and validates actual exploitability before it lands on your analyst's desk. The vendor's 379-person team includes active security researchers who run continuous reconnaissance and post-exploitation assessments, meaning you're not just getting alerts but prioritized, contextual findings. This isn't the tool for organizations that want fire-and-forget automation or need to scan internal applications; Cosmos is built for external-facing asset exposure and assumes you have budget for managed services embedded in the contract.
AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents.
Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management vs Bishop Fox Cosmos for your exposure management needs.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..
Bishop Fox Cosmos: Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing. built by Bishop Fox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring and reconnaissance, Automated exposure detection and analysis..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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