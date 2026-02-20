A3Sec CTEM is a commercial exposure management tool by A3Sec. Bishop Fox Cosmos is a commercial exposure management tool by Bishop Fox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown assets and exposure backlogs will see immediate value in A3Sec CTEM's continuous discovery paired with automated attack simulation; it forces prioritization by actual exploitability rather than CVE noise. The vendor's coverage across NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and DE.CM reflects genuine strength in asset mapping and risk contextualization where most exposure tools leak. Skip this if your organization prioritizes incident response over exposure prevention or lacks the resources to act on continuous remediation workflows; A3Sec assumes you can operationalize findings at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in false positives from their ASM tools should pick Bishop Fox Cosmos for its human-driven triage layer; the platform combines automated surface discovery with expert penetration testing that filters noise and validates actual exploitability before it lands on your analyst's desk. The vendor's 379-person team includes active security researchers who run continuous reconnaissance and post-exploitation assessments, meaning you're not just getting alerts but prioritized, contextual findings. This isn't the tool for organizations that want fire-and-forget automation or need to scan internal applications; Cosmos is built for external-facing asset exposure and assumes you have budget for managed services embedded in the contract.
Managed CTEM service for continuous attack surface & threat exposure mgmt.
Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing
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Common questions about comparing A3Sec CTEM vs Bishop Fox Cosmos for your exposure management needs.
A3Sec CTEM: Managed CTEM service for continuous attack surface & threat exposure mgmt. built by A3Sec. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and mapping, including unknown assets, with a dynamic inventory, Real-time visibility into all assets and their exposure levels, Automated attack simulations to validate vulnerability exploitability..
Bishop Fox Cosmos: Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing. built by Bishop Fox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring and reconnaissance, Automated exposure detection and analysis..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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