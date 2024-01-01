Ascend AI: Ascend AI delivers continuous adversarial testing and exploit discovery for agentic AI. built by Straiker. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI-powered attack agent simulation against agentic AI applications, Continuous, scheduled, and on-demand red teaming modes, Detection of prompt injection, MCP tool misuse, data leakage, and data exfiltration..

Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting: AI/ML security testing service identifying vulnerabilities in models and data. built by Coalfire. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability testing, ML infrastructure security assessment, Data pipeline security testing..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.