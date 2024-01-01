Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM: Continuous red teaming platform for testing LLM security vulnerabilities. built by Adversa AI. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include LLM Threat Modeling for risk profiling, Continuous vulnerability audit covering hundreds of known LLM vulnerabilities, OWASP LLM Top 10 coverage..

Ascend AI: Ascend AI delivers continuous adversarial testing and exploit discovery for agentic AI. built by Straiker. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI-powered attack agent simulation against agentic AI applications, Continuous, scheduled, and on-demand red teaming modes, Detection of prompt injection, MCP tool misuse, data leakage, and data exfiltration..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.