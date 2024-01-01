Ascend AI: Ascend AI delivers continuous adversarial testing and exploit discovery for agentic AI. built by Straiker. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI-powered attack agent simulation against agentic AI applications, Continuous, scheduled, and on-demand red teaming modes, Detection of prompt injection, MCP tool misuse, data leakage, and data exfiltration..

CBRX AI Red Teaming: Offensive security testing service for LLM applications and AI systems. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreaking testing, Data exfiltration and privacy failure assessment, Agentic systems and tool usage security testing..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.