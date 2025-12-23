Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust: Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine..

BBT.live BeTNA: ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control. built by BBT.live (BeBroadband). headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Continuous user and device authentication and authorization, Dynamic access policies adjustable based on user behavior, Micro-segmentation to limit attack surface and lateral movement..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.