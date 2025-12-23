Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Array Networks. BBT.live BeTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by BBT.live (BeBroadband). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams enforcing identity-first network access will benefit most from Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust because Single Packet Authorization eliminates the attack surface of traditional VPNs, requiring zero network visibility before authentication. The tool validates device posture, OS patches, and connection reputation continuously alongside MFA and SSO, addressing NIST PR.AA access control and PR.IR resilience in tandem. Skip this if your priority is detection and incident response rather than access prevention; ZTAG is built to shrink the perimeter, not hunt what gets inside it.
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying zero trust across distributed workforces will find value in BBT.live BeTNA's identity-first micro-segmentation, which enforces least-privilege access without requiring wholesale network redesigns. The platform's continuous authentication and device verification aligns directly with NIST PR.AA controls, and the single-pane Orchestrator GUI keeps operational overhead low for smaller security teams. Skip this if you need mature XDR integration or deep forensic replay; BeTNA prioritizes access control and real-time visibility over post-breach investigation depth.
Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control
ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control.
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Common questions about comparing Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust vs BBT.live BeTNA for your zero trust network access needs.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust: Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine..
BBT.live BeTNA: ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control. built by BBT.live (BeBroadband). headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Continuous user and device authentication and authorization, Dynamic access policies adjustable based on user behavior, Micro-segmentation to limit attack surface and lateral movement..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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