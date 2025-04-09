Accops Work From Anywhere is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Accops. Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams needing a single control point for remote access across BYOD, VDI, and legacy systems should look at Accops Work From Anywhere; the unified application portal eliminates the friction of managing separate gateways for web, SaaS, virtual, and on-prem apps. Its alignment with NIST PR.AA and PR.PS,identity management tied directly to platform security controls,means you're not bolting authentication onto a permissive network layer. Skip this if your priority is detection and response; Accops is access architecture, not threat hunting, and it assumes you've already sorted your identity posture upstream.
Mid-market and enterprise teams enforcing identity-first network access will benefit most from Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust because Single Packet Authorization eliminates the attack surface of traditional VPNs, requiring zero network visibility before authentication. The tool validates device posture, OS patches, and connection reputation continuously alongside MFA and SSO, addressing NIST PR.AA access control and PR.IR resilience in tandem. Skip this if your priority is detection and incident response rather than access prevention; ZTAG is built to shrink the perimeter, not hunt what gets inside it.
Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM
Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control
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Common questions about comparing Accops Work From Anywhere vs Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust for your zero trust network access needs.
Accops Work From Anywhere: Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), End-user computing virtualization (VDI), Multi-factor authentication (MFA)..
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust: Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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