Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. BBT.live BeTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by BBT.live (BeBroadband). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying zero trust across distributed workforces will find value in BBT.live BeTNA's identity-first micro-segmentation, which enforces least-privilege access without requiring wholesale network redesigns. The platform's continuous authentication and device verification aligns directly with NIST PR.AA controls, and the single-pane Orchestrator GUI keeps operational overhead low for smaller security teams. Skip this if you need mature XDR integration or deep forensic replay; BeTNA prioritizes access control and real-time visibility over post-breach investigation depth.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs BBT.live BeTNA for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
BBT.live BeTNA: ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control. built by BBT.live (BeBroadband). headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Continuous user and device authentication and authorization, Dynamic access policies adjustable based on user behavior, Micro-segmentation to limit attack surface and lateral movement..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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