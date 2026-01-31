1Password Device Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by 1Password. BBT.live BeTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by BBT.live (BeBroadband). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams enforcing zero trust without a full-scale identity fabric will get real value from 1Password Device Trust because it catches device posture drift before access happens, not after breach. The 100+ built-in security checks and custom policy editor let you enforce standards that actually match your risk appetite instead of accepting vendor defaults. Skip this if you're already deep in a Okta or Azure AD conditional access setup; you'll be duplicating work rather than filling a gap.
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying zero trust across distributed workforces will find value in BBT.live BeTNA's identity-first micro-segmentation, which enforces least-privilege access without requiring wholesale network redesigns. The platform's continuous authentication and device verification aligns directly with NIST PR.AA controls, and the single-pane Orchestrator GUI keeps operational overhead low for smaller security teams. Skip this if you need mature XDR integration or deep forensic replay; BeTNA prioritizes access control and real-time visibility over post-breach investigation depth.
Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control
ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Device Trust vs BBT.live BeTNA for your zero trust network access needs.
1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..
BBT.live BeTNA: ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control. built by BBT.live (BeBroadband). headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Continuous user and device authentication and authorization, Dynamic access policies adjustable based on user behavior, Micro-segmentation to limit attack surface and lateral movement..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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