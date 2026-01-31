1Password Device Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by 1Password. Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams enforcing zero trust without a full-scale identity fabric will get real value from 1Password Device Trust because it catches device posture drift before access happens, not after breach. The 100+ built-in security checks and custom policy editor let you enforce standards that actually match your risk appetite instead of accepting vendor defaults. Skip this if you're already deep in a Okta or Azure AD conditional access setup; you'll be duplicating work rather than filling a gap.
Mid-market and enterprise teams enforcing identity-first network access will benefit most from Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust because Single Packet Authorization eliminates the attack surface of traditional VPNs, requiring zero network visibility before authentication. The tool validates device posture, OS patches, and connection reputation continuously alongside MFA and SSO, addressing NIST PR.AA access control and PR.IR resilience in tandem. Skip this if your priority is detection and incident response rather than access prevention; ZTAG is built to shrink the perimeter, not hunt what gets inside it.
Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control
Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Device Trust vs Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust for your zero trust network access needs.
1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust: Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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