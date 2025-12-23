Array ASI SSL Intercept is a commercial intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by Array Networks. DenyHosts is a free intrusion detection and prevention systems tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best intrusion detection and prevention systems fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid cloud deployments need Array ASI SSL Intercept to inspect encrypted traffic without becoming a bottleneck; its hardware-accelerated processing hits 120 Gbps while supporting physical, virtual, and cloud appliances in the same policy framework. The tool handles both inbound and outbound decryption with Layer-2 and Layer-3 flexibility, letting you avoid the "decrypt everywhere or nowhere" trap that locks teams into single-vendor stacks. Skip this if you're looking for integrated threat response; ASI decrypts and classifies traffic for downstream tools, so you still need your own IDS, firewall, and analytics layer to actually stop threats.
Small teams running exposed SSH services on Linux servers should deploy DenyHosts when brute-force attacks are eating resources and manual blocking isn't scaling. The tool automatically blacklists IPs after configurable failed login thresholds, cutting noise from credential-stuffing attempts by 70-90 percent in typical deployments. Skip this if your infrastructure sits behind a bastion host, uses key-only authentication, or runs a managed SSH service where the provider handles attack mitigation; DenyHosts is a perimeter band-aid, not a foundational control.
SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic
DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Array ASI SSL Intercept vs DenyHosts for your intrusion detection and prevention systems needs.
Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..
DenyHosts: DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts..
Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox