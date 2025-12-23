Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..

DenyHosts: DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.