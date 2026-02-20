Enterprise operators building O-RAN or SD-RAN deployments need AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP) because it's the only platform that enforces Kubernetes security posture directly into the 5G control plane instead of bolting on generic cloud security afterward. The tool scores particularly high on DE.CM and DE.AE through real-time RF threat monitoring and behavioral analysis for malicious xApps, catching threats that standard network IDS tools miss in virtualized RAN environments. Skip this if your 5G infrastructure runs closed, proprietary RAN stacks; 5GNAPP assumes OpenRAN architecture and Kubernetes-native deployments, making it a poor fit for legacy telco networks.