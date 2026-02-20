Axiom Cyber HakTrap

SMB and startup security teams protecting consumer-grade networks will get the most from Axiom Cyber HakTrap because it handles IoT and smart home device threats at the network perimeter without requiring per-device agents. The device processes over 1 Gbps of throughput and receives 150+ threat intelligence updates daily, covering ransomware, DDoS, and cryptojacking across 350,000 threat data points. This is not the tool for organizations needing advanced threat hunting, forensics, or recovery capabilities; HakTrap prioritizes detection and blocking over the investigative depth larger companies demand.