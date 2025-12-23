Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..

CrowdSec: CrowdSec is a collaborative behavior detection engine that analyzes system logs to identify and block malicious activities using community-shared threat intelligence..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.