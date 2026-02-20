Akheros

Mid-market and enterprise security teams operating high-variance network environments will get the most from Akheros because its relative incongruity scoring actually reduces false positives instead of just claiming to. The tool benchmarks behavioral anomalies across your population of endpoints rather than against fixed baselines, which matters in environments where normal traffic patterns shift constantly or machines communicate heavily with each other. Skip this if your network is static and signature-based detection already works for you, or if you need out-of-the-box threat hunting and incident response workflows; Akheros is a detection sensor, not an investigation platform.