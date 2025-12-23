Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Cloudbric VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Cloudbric. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Startups and SMBs that need employee privacy without managing complex infrastructure will find Cloudbric VPN's one-click deployment and zero-logging architecture appealing; the WireGuard protocol implementation ensures modern encryption standards without the overhead of legacy VPN solutions. The vendor's NIST PR.IR alignment indicates deliberate security architecture design rather than checkbox compliance. This is not the tool for organizations requiring detailed traffic inspection, split tunneling policies, or integration with existing PAM systems; Cloudbric prioritizes simplicity over granular control.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
VPN service for privacy protection and unrestricted content access
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Cloudbric VPN for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Cloudbric VPN: VPN service for privacy protection and unrestricted content access. built by Cloudbric. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include One-click IP protection and traffic encryption, No collection of personal information or search history, Private DNS to prevent information leakage..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox