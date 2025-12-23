Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Avira Phantom VPN Pro is a commercial vpn tool by Avira. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Startups and small teams that need to mask employee traffic on public WiFi without managing infrastructure will find Avira Phantom VPN Pro's simplicity valuable; unlimited data across 1,400 servers means you don't meter usage or worry about overage surprises. The no-logs policy and bank-grade encryption align with PR.DS data security controls, so compliance conversations with customers asking for traffic confidentiality stay straightforward. This is not the tool for organizations that need centralized VPN gateway management, audit trails of user connection behavior, or integration with identity systems; Avira is a personal VPN service, not a network access control platform.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Commercial VPN service with unlimited data and bank-grade encryption
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Avira Phantom VPN Pro for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Avira Phantom VPN Pro: Commercial VPN service with unlimited data and bank-grade encryption. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Bank-grade encryption for network traffic, 1400 servers across 36 countries, IP address masking and virtual location assignment..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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