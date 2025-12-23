Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

Avira Phantom VPN Pro: Commercial VPN service with unlimited data and bank-grade encryption. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Bank-grade encryption for network traffic, 1400 servers across 36 countries, IP address masking and virtual location assignment..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.