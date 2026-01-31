Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption: High-performance IPsec encryption for multicloud & hybrid environments. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Parallel IPsec tunnels with ECMP routing for high-throughput encryption, 100+ Gbps hybrid throughput and 1 Tbps+ cloud-to-cloud encrypted performance, Automated tunnel provisioning based on instance size detection..

Cloudbric VPN: VPN service for privacy protection and unrestricted content access. built by Cloudbric. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include One-click IP protection and traffic encryption, No collection of personal information or search history, Private DNS to prevent information leakage..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.