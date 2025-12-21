Avira Phantom VPN Pro: Commercial VPN service with unlimited data and bank-grade encryption. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Bank-grade encryption for network traffic, 1400 servers across 36 countries, IP address masking and virtual location assignment..

Cloudbric VPN: VPN service for privacy protection and unrestricted content access. built by Cloudbric. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include One-click IP protection and traffic encryption, No collection of personal information or search history, Private DNS to prevent information leakage..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.