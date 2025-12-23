Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption is a commercial vpn tool by Aviatrix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption
Enterprise and mid-market security teams encrypting high-volume cross-cloud traffic will eliminate the throughput bottleneck that kills standard VPN deployments. Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption delivers 1 Tbps+ cloud-to-cloud performance through parallel IPsec tunnels and multi-core processing, with centralized key rotation and continuous tunnel health monitoring that aligns to NIST 800-207 zero-trust principles. Skip this if your encryption needs stay within a single region or cloud; the operational complexity of managing automated tunnel provisioning across distributed gateways assumes you're already running multicloud at scale.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
High-performance IPsec encryption for multicloud & hybrid environments
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption: High-performance IPsec encryption for multicloud & hybrid environments. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Parallel IPsec tunnels with ECMP routing for high-throughput encryption, 100+ Gbps hybrid throughput and 1 Tbps+ cloud-to-cloud encrypted performance, Automated tunnel provisioning based on instance size detection..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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