Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. AVG Secure VPN is a commercial vpn tool by AVG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs AVG Secure VPN for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
AVG Secure VPN: VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content. built by AVG. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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