Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

AVG Secure VPN: VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content. built by AVG. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.