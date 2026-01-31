AVG Secure VPN: VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content. built by AVG. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections..

Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption: High-performance IPsec encryption for multicloud & hybrid environments. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Parallel IPsec tunnels with ECMP routing for high-throughput encryption, 100+ Gbps hybrid throughput and 1 Tbps+ cloud-to-cloud encrypted performance, Automated tunnel provisioning based on instance size detection..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.