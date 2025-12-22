Aqua Security Cloud VM Security: VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning and malware detection for cloud VMs, CIS Benchmark compliance assessment for Linux, Real-time VM configuration monitoring and drift prevention..

Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security: Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layered protection for cloud workloads, Lightweight agent with optimized resource usage, Centralized visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.