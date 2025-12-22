Aqua Security Cloud VM Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Cloud VM Security
Security teams protecting Linux and Windows VMs across multi-cloud environments will value Aqua Security Cloud VM Security for its file integrity monitoring and registry protection, which actually catch configuration drift that compliance scanners alone miss. The tool covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident analysis, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and forensic reconstruction. Skip this if your primary need is workload-level network segmentation; the automated firewall rules are basic and won't replace a dedicated microsegmentation platform.
Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud will get the most from Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security because its lightweight agent actually stays out of the way on resource-constrained workloads without sacrificing detection depth. The platform scores well on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get real-time visibility and incident analysis that doesn't require a separate SOC analyst to translate; results come back in human-readable form. Skip this if you need deep CSPM or vulnerability management layered in; GravityZone is workload protection first, and you'll need other tools for configuration posture.
VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring
Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Cloud VM Security vs Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Aqua Security Cloud VM Security: VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning and malware detection for cloud VMs, CIS Benchmark compliance assessment for Linux, Real-time VM configuration monitoring and drift prevention..
Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security: Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layered protection for cloud workloads, Lightweight agent with optimized resource usage, Centralized visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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