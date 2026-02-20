AI EdgeLabs Platform is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AI EdgeLabs. Aqua Security Cloud VM Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing GPU and edge workloads will get the most from AI EdgeLabs Platform because it does kernel-level runtime enforcement at scale without requiring SOC triage,the autonomous response actually quarantines malware and blocks network attacks without human approval. Its DPDK-based packet inspection handles 50 Gbps per node while KSPM maps infrastructure-as-code to misconfigurations, covering both detection and response across NIST's Detect and Respond functions. Skip this if you need air-gapped operation to be your primary deployment model; the cloud dashboard is where the product's value lives.
Aqua Security Cloud VM Security
Security teams protecting Linux and Windows VMs across multi-cloud environments will value Aqua Security Cloud VM Security for its file integrity monitoring and registry protection, which actually catch configuration drift that compliance scanners alone miss. The tool covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident analysis, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and forensic reconstruction. Skip this if your primary need is workload-level network segmentation; the automated firewall rules are basic and won't replace a dedicated microsegmentation platform.
AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads.
VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring
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Common questions about comparing AI EdgeLabs Platform vs Aqua Security Cloud VM Security for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AI EdgeLabs Platform: AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Kernel-level runtime monitoring via eBPF and Falco framework for syscall, process, container, and network event analysis, High-speed packet inspection using DPDK at up to 50 Gbps per node for detecting lateral movement, DNS tunneling, and data exfiltration, Autonomous threat response including malware quarantining, network attack blocking (IPS), and node-level isolation without SOC intervention..
Aqua Security Cloud VM Security: VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning and malware detection for cloud VMs, CIS Benchmark compliance assessment for Linux, Real-time VM configuration monitoring and drift prevention..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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