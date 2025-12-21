Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Bitdefender. Bitdefender Security for AWS is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud will get the most from Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security because its lightweight agent actually stays out of the way on resource-constrained workloads without sacrificing detection depth. The platform scores well on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get real-time visibility and incident analysis that doesn't require a separate SOC analyst to translate; results come back in human-readable form. Skip this if you need deep CSPM or vulnerability management layered in; GravityZone is workload protection first, and you'll need other tools for configuration posture.
Teams running mixed Windows Server and Linux workloads on AWS will find Bitdefender Security for AWS valuable for its offloaded scanning architecture, which keeps performance overhead off your instances while maintaining consistent antimalware coverage across heterogeneous environments. The pay-as-you-grow licensing and instant provisioning through EC2 API integration mean you're not paying for idle capacity or wrestling with deployment delays as you scale. Skip this if you need detection-heavy threat hunting or behavioral analytics; Bitdefender prioritizes continuous monitoring and platform hardening over post-compromise investigation.
Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection
Antimalware security solution for AWS cloud workloads via GravityZone
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security vs Bitdefender Security for AWS for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security: Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layered protection for cloud workloads, Lightweight agent with optimized resource usage, Centralized visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments..
Bitdefender Security for AWS: Antimalware security solution for AWS cloud workloads via GravityZone. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Hosted scanning services with offloaded scanning to dedicated servers, Pay-as-you-grow usage-based licensing, Multi-OS support for Windows Server and Linux distributions..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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