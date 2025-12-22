Aqua Security Cloud VM Security: VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning and malware detection for cloud VMs, CIS Benchmark compliance assessment for Linux, Real-time VM configuration monitoring and drift prevention..

Bitdefender Security for AWS: Antimalware security solution for AWS cloud workloads via GravityZone. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Hosted scanning services with offloaded scanning to dedicated servers, Pay-as-you-grow usage-based licensing, Multi-OS support for Windows Server and Linux distributions..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.