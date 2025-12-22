Aqua Security Cloud VM Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Bitdefender Security for AWS is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Cloud VM Security
Security teams protecting Linux and Windows VMs across multi-cloud environments will value Aqua Security Cloud VM Security for its file integrity monitoring and registry protection, which actually catch configuration drift that compliance scanners alone miss. The tool covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident analysis, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and forensic reconstruction. Skip this if your primary need is workload-level network segmentation; the automated firewall rules are basic and won't replace a dedicated microsegmentation platform.
Teams running mixed Windows Server and Linux workloads on AWS will find Bitdefender Security for AWS valuable for its offloaded scanning architecture, which keeps performance overhead off your instances while maintaining consistent antimalware coverage across heterogeneous environments. The pay-as-you-grow licensing and instant provisioning through EC2 API integration mean you're not paying for idle capacity or wrestling with deployment delays as you scale. Skip this if you need detection-heavy threat hunting or behavioral analytics; Bitdefender prioritizes continuous monitoring and platform hardening over post-compromise investigation.
VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring
Antimalware security solution for AWS cloud workloads via GravityZone
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Cloud VM Security vs Bitdefender Security for AWS for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Aqua Security Cloud VM Security: VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning and malware detection for cloud VMs, CIS Benchmark compliance assessment for Linux, Real-time VM configuration monitoring and drift prevention..
Bitdefender Security for AWS: Antimalware security solution for AWS cloud workloads via GravityZone. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Hosted scanning services with offloaded scanning to dedicated servers, Pay-as-you-grow usage-based licensing, Multi-OS support for Windows Server and Linux distributions..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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