APPSEC MYSECWAY: Whistleblower channel & internal info system for EU Directive compliance. built by APPSEC CONSULTING. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Secure and confidential whistleblowing channel, Anonymous or identity-protected reporting, Complaint investigation management..

AWS Audit Manager: Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.