2SB ISO 9001: ISO 9001 consulting services for quality management system certification. built by 2SB. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include ISO 9001:2015 certification consulting, Quality Management System (QMS) implementation, Plan-Do-Check-Act cycle methodology..

AWS Audit Manager: Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.