2SB ISO 9001 is a commercial compliance management tool by 2SB. AWS Audit Manager is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small manufacturers pushing for ISO 9001 certification without internal quality expertise should use 2SB ISO 9001 for its structured Plan-Do-Check-Act methodology that actually gets audits passed on first attempt. The vendor's 10-person team in the UK focuses exclusively on QMS implementation and certification prep, not bolt-on compliance theater. Skip this if you need a cloud platform to manage ongoing compliance across multiple frameworks; 2SB is consulting-led and on-premises, built for the certification sprint, not the continuous compliance grind.
Teams managing compliance across multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Audit Manager's native integration and zero-cost entry point eliminate the usual friction of bolting on third-party audit tools. It automates evidence collection for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS frameworks, cutting manual assessment time by roughly 60 percent compared to spreadsheet-driven approaches. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems in equal measure; Audit Manager stays firmly in the AWS ecosystem and won't consolidate findings across hybrid environments.
ISO 9001 consulting services for quality management system certification
Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.
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Common questions about comparing 2SB ISO 9001 vs AWS Audit Manager for your compliance management needs.
2SB ISO 9001: ISO 9001 consulting services for quality management system certification. built by 2SB. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include ISO 9001:2015 certification consulting, Quality Management System (QMS) implementation, Plan-Do-Check-Act cycle methodology..
AWS Audit Manager: Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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