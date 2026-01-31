APPSEC MYSECWAY: Whistleblower channel & internal info system for EU Directive compliance. built by APPSEC CONSULTING. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Secure and confidential whistleblowing channel, Anonymous or identity-protected reporting, Complaint investigation management..

AWS Artifact: On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.