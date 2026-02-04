2SB ISO 9001 is a commercial compliance management tool by 2SB. AWS Artifact is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small manufacturers pushing for ISO 9001 certification without internal quality expertise should use 2SB ISO 9001 for its structured Plan-Do-Check-Act methodology that actually gets audits passed on first attempt. The vendor's 10-person team in the UK focuses exclusively on QMS implementation and certification prep, not bolt-on compliance theater. Skip this if you need a cloud platform to manage ongoing compliance across multiple frameworks; 2SB is consulting-led and on-premises, built for the certification sprint, not the continuous compliance grind.
Compliance teams managing multi-vendor cloud deployments need AWS Artifact for one reason: it centralizes on-demand access to hundreds of third-party compliance reports without going through individual vendor sales teams. You get SOC 2, ISO 27001, and FedRAMP documentation for AWS partners in one place, eliminating weeks of back-and-forth email chains. Skip this if your organization only uses AWS services and no third-party integrations; the tool's value collapses when you're not juggling multiple vendor attestations.
ISO 9001 consulting services for quality management system certification
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.
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Common questions about comparing 2SB ISO 9001 vs AWS Artifact for your compliance management needs.
2SB ISO 9001: ISO 9001 consulting services for quality management system certification. built by 2SB. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include ISO 9001:2015 certification consulting, Quality Management System (QMS) implementation, Plan-Do-Check-Act cycle methodology..
AWS Artifact: On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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