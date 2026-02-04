2SB ISO 9001: ISO 9001 consulting services for quality management system certification. built by 2SB. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include ISO 9001:2015 certification consulting, Quality Management System (QMS) implementation, Plan-Do-Check-Act cycle methodology..

AWS Artifact: On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.