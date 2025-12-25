AccessAudit Free Scan is a free compliance management tool by AccessAudit. AWS Artifact is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Compliance teams and legal departments running fast accessibility audits on public-facing web properties should start with AccessAudit Free Scan because it requires zero signup and returns a WCAG 2.1 score in seconds, letting you baseline hundreds of URLs without vendor lock-in. The no-friction entry point means you'll actually run scans instead of getting stuck in procurement; the tradeoff is you're limited to URL-level scanning without the deeper remediation tracking or continuous monitoring a paid platform provides. Skip this if your org needs detailed remediation workflows, role-based reporting, or integration with your dev pipeline.
Compliance teams managing multi-vendor cloud deployments need AWS Artifact for one reason: it centralizes on-demand access to hundreds of third-party compliance reports without going through individual vendor sales teams. You get SOC 2, ISO 27001, and FedRAMP documentation for AWS partners in one place, eliminating weeks of back-and-forth email chains. Skip this if your organization only uses AWS services and no third-party integrations; the tool's value collapses when you're not juggling multiple vendor attestations.
Free web accessibility scanner for WCAG 2.1 compliance testing
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.
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Common questions about comparing AccessAudit Free Scan vs AWS Artifact for your compliance management needs.
AccessAudit Free Scan: Free web accessibility scanner for WCAG 2.1 compliance testing. built by AccessAudit. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include WCAG 2.1 compliance scanning, Instant accessibility score generation, Comprehensive issue identification..
AWS Artifact: On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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