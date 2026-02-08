Apate: AI-powered fraud prevention using bots to engage scammers and extract intel. built by Apate. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include AI bot deployment across voice, SMS, and messaging channels, Real-time scam call and message detection, Automated scammer engagement and conversation..

Arctic Swallow: A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.