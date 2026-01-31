Acalvio ShadowPlex is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Apate is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Apate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with exposed APIs, web applications, or IoT infrastructure should use ShadowPlex to catch reconnaissance and credential attacks before they reach production systems. The platform's external-facing decoys generate high-fidelity threat intelligence in STIX format while monitoring for password spraying and brute-force attempts, directly addressing ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your attack surface is entirely internal or if you need deep visibility into post-breach lateral movement; ShadowPlex is optimized for early detection at the perimeter, not incident response.
Fraud and abuse teams at startups and SMBs handling high call volumes will get the most from Apate because its AI bots actively engage scammers across voice and SMS to extract actionable intelligence rather than passively blocking them. The hybrid deployment model and real-time scammer conversation capture give you wallet addresses and bank accounts that feed directly into takedown workflows, which matters when you're resource-constrained and need each interaction to yield investigation leads. Skip this if you need detection-only capabilities; Apate is built around active engagement, so buyers uncomfortable with that posture or operating in heavily regulated fraud contexts where passive monitoring is preferred should look elsewhere.
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
AI-powered fraud prevention using bots to engage scammers and extract intel
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex vs Apate for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..
Apate: AI-powered fraud prevention using bots to engage scammers and extract intel. built by Apate. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include AI bot deployment across voice, SMS, and messaging channels, Real-time scam call and message detection, Automated scammer engagement and conversation..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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