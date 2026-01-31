Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Apate is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Apate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense because it catches lateral movement and reconnaissance that perimeter tools miss, using AI-powered deception assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments simultaneously. The platform's 350+ prebuilt deception assets and agentless deployment mean you're detecting APT behavior within days, not months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the SOC maturity to act on high-fidelity alerts or if you're looking for a tool that also handles incident response and recovery; ShadowPlex prioritizes early detection over post-breach containment.
Fraud and abuse teams at startups and SMBs handling high call volumes will get the most from Apate because its AI bots actively engage scammers across voice and SMS to extract actionable intelligence rather than passively blocking them. The hybrid deployment model and real-time scammer conversation capture give you wallet addresses and bank accounts that feed directly into takedown workflows, which matters when you're resource-constrained and need each interaction to yield investigation leads. Skip this if you need detection-only capabilities; Apate is built around active engagement, so buyers uncomfortable with that posture or operating in heavily regulated fraud contexts where passive monitoring is preferred should look elsewhere.
AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection
AI-powered fraud prevention using bots to engage scammers and extract intel
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense vs Apate for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..
Apate: AI-powered fraud prevention using bots to engage scammers and extract intel. built by Apate. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include AI bot deployment across voice, SMS, and messaging channels, Real-time scam call and message detection, Automated scammer engagement and conversation..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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