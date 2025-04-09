AnubisNetworks Email Security: Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats. built by AnubisNetworks. headquartered in Portugal. Core capabilities include Anti-fraud protection, Data loss prevention (DLP), Anti-spoofing detection..

Broadcom Symantec Email Security: Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multilayered defense against ransomware, spear phishing, and BEC attacks, Cloud-based and on-premises deployment options, Cloud-based sandboxing for advanced threat detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.