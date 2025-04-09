AnubisNetworks Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by AnubisNetworks. Broadcom Symantec Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Broadcom. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments should prioritize AnubisNetworks Email Security for its multi-engine malware scanning (Avira, Sophos, Bitdefender, Check Point) and real-time threat intelligence that catches polymorphic threats others miss. The platform's SIEM integration with exportable CSIRT-grade datasets and NIST DE.CM coverage for continuous monitoring give you the detection and forensic depth that matters when you're fighting advanced email-borne fraud. Skip this if your stack is entirely on-premises or if you need mature incident response automation; AnubisNetworks excels at finding threats and collecting evidence, not orchestrating remediation workflows.
Broadcom Symantec Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against BEC and ransomware campaigns will see the fastest ROI from Broadcom Symantec Email Security because its sandboxing and click-time URL protection catch threats that signature-based filters let through. The Office 365 clawback and remediation feature is rare in this category, letting you recall malicious messages across thousands of inboxes without manual intervention. Skip this if your organization needs equally strong outbound DLP controls or has already standardized on native Microsoft Defender for Office 365; Symantec's outbound monitoring is present but not its core strength.
Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats
Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments
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Common questions about comparing AnubisNetworks Email Security vs Broadcom Symantec Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
AnubisNetworks Email Security: Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats. built by AnubisNetworks. headquartered in Portugal. Core capabilities include Anti-fraud protection, Data loss prevention (DLP), Anti-spoofing detection..
Broadcom Symantec Email Security: Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multilayered defense against ransomware, spear phishing, and BEC attacks, Cloud-based and on-premises deployment options, Cloud-based sandboxing for advanced threat detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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