AnChain.AI Web3SOC: Web3-focused SOC platform for blockchain security monitoring and threat response. built by AnChain.AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Live monitoring and alerting across EVM-compatible blockchains, Customizable monitoring and alerting rules for compliance, Multi-chain smart contract monitoring..

Anvilogic AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Anvilogic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.