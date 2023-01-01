Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

AnChain.AI Web3SOC: Web3-focused SOC platform for blockchain security monitoring and threat response. built by AnChain.AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Live monitoring and alerting across EVM-compatible blockchains, Customizable monitoring and alerting rules for compliance, Multi-chain smart contract monitoring..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.