AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..

AnChain.AI Web3SOC: Web3-focused SOC platform for blockchain security monitoring and threat response. built by AnChain.AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Live monitoring and alerting across EVM-compatible blockchains, Customizable monitoring and alerting rules for compliance, Multi-chain smart contract monitoring..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.