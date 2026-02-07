1Security Monitoring Tool is a commercial security information and event management tool by 1Security. AnChain.AI Web3SOC is a commercial security information and event management tool by AnChain.AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security information and event management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft 365 environments need visibility into user behavior anomalies and permission changes that native Microsoft tools leave blind, and 1Security Monitoring Tool delivers that through continuous activity monitoring across Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive with real-time alerting on suspicious patterns. The tool covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions effectively, meaning you get detection and analysis of anomalies in place, though incident response orchestration remains your responsibility. Skip this if your organization runs minimal Microsoft 365 usage or lacks the analyst capacity to act on behavioral alerts; the tool surfaces problems but doesn't automate remediation.
Crypto-native security teams and Web3 platforms need AnChain.AI Web3SOC because it cuts Mean Time to Detect below five minutes across multiple blockchains, something generic SOCs simply cannot do without rewriting detection rules for each chain. The platform covers NIST's Detect and Respond functions across continuous monitoring, incident analysis, and threat response, with AML capabilities that handle the compliance requirements traditional SOC vendors ignore. Skip this if your organization runs only Ethereum or has no blockchain exposure; the multi-chain strength and crypto-specific threat intelligence become overhead for teams without cross-chain operations.
Microsoft 365 user activity monitoring and behavior analysis platform
Web3-focused SOC platform for blockchain security monitoring and threat response
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Common questions about comparing 1Security Monitoring Tool vs AnChain.AI Web3SOC for your security information and event management needs.
1Security Monitoring Tool: Microsoft 365 user activity monitoring and behavior analysis platform. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Unified activity monitoring across Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive, Behavior-based anomaly detection and alerting, Privileged access and permission change tracking..
AnChain.AI Web3SOC: Web3-focused SOC platform for blockchain security monitoring and threat response. built by AnChain.AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Live monitoring and alerting across EVM-compatible blockchains, Customizable monitoring and alerting rules for compliance, Multi-chain smart contract monitoring..
Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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