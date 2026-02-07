1Security Monitoring Tool: Microsoft 365 user activity monitoring and behavior analysis platform. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Unified activity monitoring across Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive, Behavior-based anomaly detection and alerting, Privileged access and permission change tracking..

Anvilogic AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Anvilogic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.