AnChain.AI Web3SOC: Web3-focused SOC platform for blockchain security monitoring and threat response. built by AnChain.AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Live monitoring and alerting across EVM-compatible blockchains, Customizable monitoring and alerting rules for compliance, Multi-chain smart contract monitoring..

Anomali Agentic SOC: AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake for centralized telemetry storage and analysis, Real-time and historical data search across years of security data, Threat intelligence enrichment with adversary and campaign context..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.