AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..

Anomali Agentic SOC: AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake for centralized telemetry storage and analysis, Real-time and historical data search across years of security data, Threat intelligence enrichment with adversary and campaign context..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.