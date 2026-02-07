1Security Monitoring Tool is a commercial security information and event management tool by 1Security. Anomali Agentic SOC is a commercial security information and event management tool by Anomali. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security information and event management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft 365 environments need visibility into user behavior anomalies and permission changes that native Microsoft tools leave blind, and 1Security Monitoring Tool delivers that through continuous activity monitoring across Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive with real-time alerting on suspicious patterns. The tool covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions effectively, meaning you get detection and analysis of anomalies in place, though incident response orchestration remains your responsibility. Skip this if your organization runs minimal Microsoft 365 usage or lacks the analyst capacity to act on behavioral alerts; the tool surfaces problems but doesn't automate remediation.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise should pick Anomali Agentic SOC for its threat intelligence-driven triage that actually deprioritizes false positives instead of just surfacing more data. The platform's AI-guided investigation workflows reduce mean time to investigate by correlating TTP and infrastructure patterns across years of historical telemetry, covering NIST DE.CM through RS.MA with real teeth. Skip this if your team lacks the incident response maturity to operationalize threat actor attribution or if you're still building out a centralized data lake; Anomali assumes you're past the "where is our data" phase and ready for the "what does it mean" phase.
Microsoft 365 user activity monitoring and behavior analysis platform
AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation
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Common questions about comparing 1Security Monitoring Tool vs Anomali Agentic SOC for your security information and event management needs.
1Security Monitoring Tool: Microsoft 365 user activity monitoring and behavior analysis platform. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Unified activity monitoring across Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive, Behavior-based anomaly detection and alerting, Privileged access and permission change tracking..
Anomali Agentic SOC: AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake for centralized telemetry storage and analysis, Real-time and historical data search across years of security data, Threat intelligence enrichment with adversary and campaign context..
Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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