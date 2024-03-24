Security teams defending legacy Intel systems or managing air-gapped environments with minimal patching velocity will find AMT Honeypot valuable for its surgical focus on CVE-2017-5689 exploitation attempts, the vulnerability that remains actively scanned across enterprise networks six years after disclosure. The tool's Go-based simplicity means it deploys in minutes without the dependency bloat that kills honeypot adoption in resource-constrained labs. Skip this if you need breadth across multiple firmware families or alerting integration; AMT Honeypot logs locally and detects one vulnerability class, period.

Arctic Swallow

Security teams experimenting with threat intelligence pipelines on constrained budgets will get real value from Arctic Swallow; it's free, requires minimal infrastructure to deploy, and generates actual attack data without the overhead of production honeypots. The low-interaction design means faster setup and lower false positive noise compared to full-stack deceptions, though that same simplicity means you'll miss the behavioral depth that catches sophisticated attackers. Skip this if your organization needs production-grade threat collection; Arctic Swallow is a learning tool and research project, not a replacement for commercial honeypot platforms.