Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..

AMT Honeypot: A Go-based honeypot that mimics Intel's AMT management service to detect and log exploitation attempts targeting the CVE-2017-5689 firmware vulnerability..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.