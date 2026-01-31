Acalvio ShadowPlex is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. AMT Honeypot is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with exposed APIs, web applications, or IoT infrastructure should use ShadowPlex to catch reconnaissance and credential attacks before they reach production systems. The platform's external-facing decoys generate high-fidelity threat intelligence in STIX format while monitoring for password spraying and brute-force attempts, directly addressing ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your attack surface is entirely internal or if you need deep visibility into post-breach lateral movement; ShadowPlex is optimized for early detection at the perimeter, not incident response.
Security teams defending legacy Intel systems or managing air-gapped environments with minimal patching velocity will find AMT Honeypot valuable for its surgical focus on CVE-2017-5689 exploitation attempts, the vulnerability that remains actively scanned across enterprise networks six years after disclosure. The tool's Go-based simplicity means it deploys in minutes without the dependency bloat that kills honeypot adoption in resource-constrained labs. Skip this if you need breadth across multiple firmware families or alerting integration; AMT Honeypot logs locally and detects one vulnerability class, period.
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
A Go-based honeypot that mimics Intel's AMT management service to detect and log exploitation attempts targeting the CVE-2017-5689 firmware vulnerability.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex vs AMT Honeypot for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..
AMT Honeypot: A Go-based honeypot that mimics Intel's AMT management service to detect and log exploitation attempts targeting the CVE-2017-5689 firmware vulnerability..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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