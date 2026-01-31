Ampcus ComplyX is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Ampcus. ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution is a commercial third-party risk management tool by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling supplier ecosystems will get the most from Ampcus ComplyX because it actually automates the compliance questionnaire cycle instead of just digitizing it. The platform covers four major frameworks simultaneously (PCI-DSS, ESG, Modern Slavery, cybersecurity standards) with real-time risk scoring and financial health tracking, so you're not assembling compliance status from five different vendor portals. Skip this if your third-party program is under 50 active vendors or if you need deep SIEM integration; ComplyX prioritizes the upstream GV.SC and ID.RA work of assessing who you're working with, not downstream detection.
ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing 50+ vendors will get the most from ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution because it actually enforces contractual obligations instead of just scoring risk, which is where most platforms stop. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and real-time continuous monitoring, meaning you catch vendor drift between assessments rather than waiting for annual rescans. Skip this if you need deep API integrations with your existing GRC stack; ASPIA is strongest when you can dedicate resources to active vendor engagement and remediation workflows.
AI-powered compliance automation platform for supplier risk and audit management
Third-party vendor risk assessment and continuous monitoring platform
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Common questions about comparing Ampcus ComplyX vs ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution for your third-party risk management needs.
Ampcus ComplyX: AI-powered compliance automation platform for supplier risk and audit management. built by Ampcus. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time compliance monitoring dashboard with automated alerts and risk scoring, Automated supplier risk assessments with financial health tracking, PCI-DSS and PCI-SAQ compliance management with guided workflows..
ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution: Third-party vendor risk assessment and continuous monitoring platform. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Third-party vendor security assessments, Real-time continuous monitoring of vendor risk profiles, Automated due diligence for vendor onboarding..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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