3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Ampcus ComplyX is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Ampcus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling supplier ecosystems will get the most from Ampcus ComplyX because it actually automates the compliance questionnaire cycle instead of just digitizing it. The platform covers four major frameworks simultaneously (PCI-DSS, ESG, Modern Slavery, cybersecurity standards) with real-time risk scoring and financial health tracking, so you're not assembling compliance status from five different vendor portals. Skip this if your third-party program is under 50 active vendors or if you need deep SIEM integration; ComplyX prioritizes the upstream GV.SC and ID.RA work of assessing who you're working with, not downstream detection.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
AI-powered compliance automation platform for supplier risk and audit management
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Ampcus ComplyX for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Ampcus ComplyX: AI-powered compliance automation platform for supplier risk and audit management. built by Ampcus. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time compliance monitoring dashboard with automated alerts and risk scoring, Automated supplier risk assessments with financial health tracking, PCI-DSS and PCI-SAQ compliance management with guided workflows..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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