3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. Ampcus ComplyX is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Ampcus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling supplier ecosystems will get the most from Ampcus ComplyX because it actually automates the compliance questionnaire cycle instead of just digitizing it. The platform covers four major frameworks simultaneously (PCI-DSS, ESG, Modern Slavery, cybersecurity standards) with real-time risk scoring and financial health tracking, so you're not assembling compliance status from five different vendor portals. Skip this if your third-party program is under 50 active vendors or if you need deep SIEM integration; ComplyX prioritizes the upstream GV.SC and ID.RA work of assessing who you're working with, not downstream detection.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
AI-powered compliance automation platform for supplier risk and audit management
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Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs Ampcus ComplyX for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
Ampcus ComplyX: AI-powered compliance automation platform for supplier risk and audit management. built by Ampcus. Core capabilities include Real-time compliance monitoring dashboard with automated alerts and risk scoring, Automated supplier risk assessments with financial health tracking, PCI-DSS and PCI-SAQ compliance management with guided workflows..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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