AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening is a free mobile device management tool. Ayalon Cyber Living is a commercial mobile device management tool by Surance.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing Android fleets at scale will find AMDH valuable for its automation of CIS benchmark compliance checks and malware detection without the licensing friction of commercial MDM tools. The tool's Python foundation means your engineers can audit and modify hardening rules directly rather than trusting a vendor's black box, which matters when you need compliance evidence that survives an audit. Skip this if you need real-time threat response or integration with your existing Jamf/Intune stack; AMDH is a hardening scanner, not an MDM replacement.
Startup and SMB security leaders managing consumer devices across distributed home networks will find value in Ayalon Cyber Living's ability to inventory and assess vulnerability exposure on personal IoT and mobile devices that traditional corporate MDM ignores. The tool covers asset management and risk assessment well enough to satisfy basic NIST ID.AM and ID.RA requirements, and the mobile-first interface makes it accessible to non-technical household users. Skip this if your organization needs centralized endpoint hardening or remediation capabilities; Ayalon stops at identifying problems and recommending fixes, leaving the actual patching to the user.
AMDH is a Python3 Android security tool that automates mobile device hardening through malware detection, privacy protection, CIS benchmark compliance, and application security analysis.
Mobile app for home network security scanning and device management
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Common questions about comparing AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening vs Ayalon Cyber Living for your mobile device management needs.
AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening: AMDH is a Python3 Android security tool that automates mobile device hardening through malware detection, privacy protection, CIS benchmark compliance, and application security analysis..
Ayalon Cyber Living: Mobile app for home network security scanning and device management. built by Surance.io. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Home network device scanning, Device inventory management, Vulnerability assessment of network devices..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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